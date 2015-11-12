The Minkoffs Want to Disrupt The Dictatorship In Fashion With Digital Innovation

A front-row seat to a fashion show is one of the most coveted tickets in the industry, but this year Rebecca Minkoff announced it would upend the system by offering a virtual-reality experience of their Fall 2015 runway event courtesy of a custom Google Cardboard headset .

This move is just one example of how the pioneering brand keeps at the forefront of digital innovation applied to the fashion industry.

“Our mission was to disrupt the dictatorship we saw in fashion, what can we break, what can we fix, what are the opportunities to improve,” Uri Minkoff, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said during a Fast Company Innovation Festival panel on the future of retail. “We’re the bridge brand between New York City fashion and Silicon Valley.”

Here are four ways the company has reimagined the role of technology in fashion.

Keeping A Finger On The Pulse Of The Tech Sector

“We watch tech circles and what they’re excited about guides us in terms of our investments,” Minkoff explains. “Are we first ones in? Does this offer PR value? Engagement value? There’s a lot of thought that goes into it.”

The brand is conscious of leading, not following.

Tech Must Enhance The Experience

“We wanted to rethink retail by bringing the best of e-­commerce into a store and to humanize the experience,” Minkoff says. “We’re taking away uncomfortable moments—whether it’s communication or point-of-sale related—and try to solve that through the store’s features.” For example, the company’s retail stores can keep a record of the different garments a customer tried on, how they accessorized an outfit, and what they ended up buying versus skipping.