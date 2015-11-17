Three Ways To Tell If Your Company Supports Women Of Color

It goes without saying that being a professional woman of color isn’t a decision you make in the same way that you decide to be an efficient, productive, collaborative employee. Many women face disproportionately steep odds for advancement at work, among other forms of discrimination, despite recent progress. And while most companies may claim to promote fairness and diversity, their cultures and policies can differ considerably. These three signs can help you determine if your workplace meaningfully supports women of color.

The research on how women of color fare in the modern workplace sends a clear message: Organizations need to do more. According to a series of fact sheets issued by the U.S. Department of Labor in 2013, women of all backgrounds have increasingly become the primary breadwinners for their families. Nearly 50% of black families and 25% of Hispanic families in the U.S. were maintained by women heads of household, compared to 16% of white families and 12% of Asian families.

At the same time, the unemployment rate is highest for black women, at 9%, among women of all the major ethnicities in the U.S., and they are disproportionately unemployed at all levels of education. What’s more, all working women of color experience high levels of occupational segregation. Only 34% of black women and 26% of Hispanic women are employed in higher-paying management positions.

Women of all backgrounds have increasingly become the primary breadwinners for their families.

The problem is not a result of personal choices. In all the U.S. industries that employ the most full-time workers, in all occupations within them, and across all education levels, women of color earn less than their white counterparts. According to the National Partnership for Women and Families, black and Hispanic women are paid 60¢ and 55¢, respectively, for every dollar paid to a white (non-Hispanic) man. The disparity continues at the highest levels, too. Census data show that women of color with doctoral degrees are paid less than men with master’s degrees, and women of color with master’s degrees are paid less than men with bachelor’s degrees.

And while women of color and white women confront similar challenges at work, race presents a unique experience. Take the findings of a recent LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company study, which refutes the notion that fewer women than men want top jobs because of family obligations. Of the 300,000 employees surveyed, mothers were 15% more likely than childless women to want a top leadership position. What’s more, women of color reported 43% more interest than white women in higher-up positions, as well as 16% more interest than white men.