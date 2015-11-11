advertisement
In 10 Years: Serena Williams, CEO?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Serena Williams and Nike CEO Mark Parker recently sat down together at the Fast Company Innovation Festival where they discussed Williams’ post-tennis career. After Williams jokingly suggested she might become Nike’s CEO in ten years time, they discussed her other interests such as fashion and the holistic side of medicine. Williams discusses how she spends her time and stay productive in the midst of her busy schedule.

