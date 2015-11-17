What To Do When Someone Steals Your Idea

You show up to your Monday-morning meeting with an idea you’ve been waiting all weekend to share. It’s your turn. You lay it on the table–and hear crickets. Your colleagues politely nod, then move on. You spend the next few minutes in dejected silence until one of your coworkers speaks up, rephrasing your own idea in a new way. And all of a sudden, that becomes the focus of discussion, with your colleague at the center of it.

You’ve become the victim of an ideajacking, one of the most common communication crimes. What do you do? Do you just sit there in enraged silence? Do you speak up? Here are three steps you can take to move ahead with both tact and impact.

When someone steals your idea, it’s natural to get upset. How could your colleagues do that? It’s frustrating to watch someone get credit for something you came up with. Worse, you can miss out on the sorts of leadership roles that help push your career forward if others get to take the lead on the ideas you generate. You might feel compelled to blurt out, “I just said that a few minutes ago! Doesn’t anybody listen to me?”

It doesn’t help to get confrontational. You want to influence your team members, not alienate them.

Bite your tongue. You might be right, but it doesn’t help to get confrontational. You want to influence your team members, not alienate them. Plus, the person who stole your idea might have done so unconsciously–give them the benefit of the doubt. The main thing is to establish self-control and get your bearings back.

Your second priority is to make sure you don’t get left behind. Jump back into the discussion by immediately acknowledging what your ideajacker has just said and stating why you agree. You could briefly reference how you brought up the idea earlier, but make sure it doesn’t sound passive aggressive. In fact, your tone should be collaborative and upbeat. Here’s how something like this might go: