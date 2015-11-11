advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Selma Director Ava DuVernay Speaks About Lack Of Diversity In Hollywood

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Selma director Ava DuVernay sat down with us at the Fast Company Innovation Festival and spoke about the lack of diversity in Hollywood, and is telling a story for the first time on-camera to illustrate this point. “When we’re talking about diversity, it’s not a box to check,” DuVernay says. “It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life