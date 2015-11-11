“Selma” Director Ava DuVernay Raises Her Hand For Diversity In Hollywood In A Big Way

It’s not that she’s against the implied sentiment, necessarily–it’s a question of implementation.

“When we’re talking about diversity, it’s not a box to check,” DuVernay says. “It is a reality that should be deeply felt and held and valued by all of us.”

What worries DuVernay about using the word “diversity” is that it’s become something “medicinal,” to use her term; something that is an obligation rather than something people work toward because they believe in it.

“Diversity is not one in the room. Diversity is not two in the room. Diversity is not three in the room. True diversity is half the room,” DuVernay says.

The question now becomes, who in that room will speak up when the scales are tipped in favor of the white, straight, male? As it turns out, a recent event at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences put that question into perspective for DuVernay.

In what she says is her first time talking on camera about this, DuVernay reveals that during a screening of the new James Bond film Spectre, a reel before the film celebrating screenwriters was anything but diverse.