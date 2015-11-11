Why Did It Take The Football Team To Bring About Action At The University Of Missouri?

The president of the University of Missouri resigned after the school’s football team refused to play until he did so. There have been growing incidents os racial bias at the University of Missouri, and the football team used their collective power to bring about change in the administration. The football team is a major revenue generator for the school, and used that as leverage to gain the administration’s attention to this issue. Do you think that more colleges and universities will use the power of their sports program to bring about change? Let us know at #29thFloor.