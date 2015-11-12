Four Strategies For Measuring Impact From Leaders Rocking the World of Social Good

Businesses aiming for profit need only count their money to understand whether they’re on the right track. But social impact organizations don’t always have as straightforward a way to measure their success. At the Fast Company Innovation Festival , four leaders in the sector shared their strategies for measuring results.

Barbara Bush, founder and CEO of Global Health Corps–a not-for-profit that connects leaders with global health organizations–says that her program measures impact based on the work fellows do during their fellowships as well as in their careers after they leave.

Barbara Bush

One fellow, for instance, left a job working on The Gap’s supply chain to work with Global Health Corps on improving the supply of drugs in Tanzania. After that, he moved to Sierra Leone to help build the supply chain for Ebola care. “We’re curious if now, because of Global Health Corps, he will have a bigger impact in the field of global health,” Bush said. “I would argue he has, because he was working for the Gap before and not really having any impact on the field of global health.”

Meighan Stone, president of the Malala Fund, said because the organization works to secure girls’ right to an education, the question it uses to evaluate itself is the same as any parent uses to assess their own children’s education: “What are you learning?”

Another part of the work, however, is to fund front-line organizations that are struggling to change how their governments handle education for girls. “That’s a longer fight,” she said. “It’s not something that is going to be realized in an annual report cycle. It’s going to take longer.”

Meighan Stone

Casey Gerald, the co-founder and CEO of MBAs Across America, said that impact isn’t necessarily the most important discussion. “I think it’s far more interesting to look at how we talk about failure and whether we think about failure,” he said.

Gerald’s program pairs MBA students with local entrepreneurs who are building businesses with positive social impact. He used the example of an entrepreneur who was building a market in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans–a “food desert” where locals have to travel miles–often on public transportation–to get to the nearest grocery store. “The business was better when we left than when we got there, ” Gerald said, “but the fact that we have places in this country where an entrepreneur has to start a food market to feed the community makes it harder for me to call it a success. There’s a systemic failure happening, even if the market is programmatic success.”