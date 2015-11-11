Meadow Launches A Cloud Platform For Marijuana Dispensaries

In a sign of marijuana’s increasing acceptance in American society, a Y Combinator-backed startup is now offering a cloud-based SaaS (software as a service) management platform for California marijuana dispensaries. Meadow , which is best known for their marijuana delivery app, is unveiling their new Meadow Platform product today.

David Hua, Meadow’s cofounder and CEO, says the software is designed as a backend for marijuana dispensaries to run inventory and delivery services. The product is compliant with both California state law and federal government HIPAA health privacy laws.

This is one of the first attempts to offer specialized management products for the medical marijuana sector. Like other companies in the space, it is launching a service as the public perception of weed evolves along with its legal status.

In his conversation with Fast Company, Hua notes, “This market has largely been underserved and demonized for a long time. A lot of dispensaries we talked with before used a mishmash of products that weren’t built for this industry. They use software that either doesn’t work or doesn’t fit, or they do a lot of things by pen and paper. The pen-and-paper systems in place were designed for a time that was way more private and discreet.”

Currently, the cloud platform is only available to California dispensaries. Legal compliance comprises a major portion of the company’s costs, and adapting the software to other states with either de facto or de jure decriminalized marijuana would be a significant undertaking.