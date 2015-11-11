The Trick To Accomplishing So Much

Nest founder Tony Fadell and actor/musician/entrepreneur Jared Leto recently sat down with us at the Fast Company Innovation Festival and explained how they are able to accomplish so much with their busy schedules. Leto credits excellent time management skills in order to leave enough room to accomplish everything he wants to, and have the freedom to pursue his dreams. Fadell cites leaving enough room in your calendar to have time to think, and take a big picture look at what you are accomplishing at any given time. How do you stay most productive? Let us know at #FCNY.