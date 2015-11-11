advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Technology Has Impacted Jared Leto

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Jared Leto recently spoke about the influence that technology has had in his life at the Fast Company Innovation Festival. From using software to create music with his band Thirty Seconds To Mars to helping advise other tech companies, Leto has found the role of technology in his life immeasurable.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life