Wendy Clark To Head DDB North America

One of the world’s largest advertising agencies has a new CEO for the United States and Canada. DDB North America is naming Wendy Clark, a prominent Coca-Cola executive, as their new CEO and president, effective in January 2016.

AdAge reports that her new role at DDB, which is owned by advertising megafirm Omnicom, will also include operational development for some of Omnicom’s other holdings.

Clark, who is one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People, is currently Coca-Cola’s North American head of sparkling brands and strategic marketing. Her team oversaw Share A Coke and several other major campaigns.

Clark also took several months off this year for a personal sabbatical that was widely believed to have included work for the HIllary Clinton campaign.

Correction: An earlier version of this article misstated Clark’s new role. She is the incoming CEO of DDB North America, not DDB Worldwide.