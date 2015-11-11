advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

What Is The Meaning Of Design?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We sat down with Nest founder Tony Fadell and actor/musician Jared Leto at the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss what they believe is the meaning of design. Fadell believes it is looking at a product or process from a different perspective and endeavoring to improve upon it in some way. Leto has a slightly different definition. Do you agree? Let us know at #FCNY.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life