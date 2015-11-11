Today in Tabs: Ask A Millennial

It’s Laura again, still not Rusty. This week he’s over at my newsletter for the Awl, Everything Changes ( go subscribe to not miss any more of the short fiction he’s rolling out) and I’m over here. Which brings me to:

Emojis, Explained by Real Millennials!

Having a hard time understanding the Millennials in your office and what they mean by a certain emoji?

We’ve got you covered! We asked some real-life Millennials—some of our interns—to decode the real meaning behind their favorite 21st century hieroglyphics. Maybe they’ll find their way into a text of yours or two!

Crying face Tamara, 21: This is how you tell someone you’re really sad, like commiserate with someone whose dog just died or something. Jon, 20: Super sad. God, I wish I had health care. Red ogre J: This is a really playful way of telling someone you find attractive that you like them. Super effective for sexting. Aubergine T: The eggplant is a way of telling someone you respect that you respect them. It’s like an UrbanDictionary thing. I have a second job and four roommates. Water droplets T: This is a way to brag to your friends that you, uh, went to the gym. J: Like “What’d you get up to last night?” And you hit them with the droplets. T: Personally, I was here doing search ad campaigns until 9 for no money. Smiling face with sunglasses J: This is a super-offensive slur against blind people and you should make sure anyone who texts it to you knows that. T: For the record I’d love to have health care too. Vanishing cloud T: You use this to tell someone you’ll be there soon. J: No, I’m not sure why your daughter told you it had something to do with flatulence. Just out of curiosity, is her internship paid? OK hand sign T: This is a sexual overture. J: Can’t be interpreted any other way.