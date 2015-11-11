advertisement
Why You Shouldn’t Avoid Failure

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Actor and musician Jared Leto believes that failure should not be avoided; and that it often leads you to your successes. As a musician, Leto often writes 100 songs for every 10 that make it onto an album. Do you agree with this philosophy? Let us know at #FCNY.

