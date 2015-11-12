Photographer Captures The Serene Side Of Life As A Firefighter

In Hollywood’s version of firefighting, it’s all blazing infernos and one dramatic rescue after another. But what about all the behind-the-scenes work? Firefighters have to hold drills, stay fit, and make sure equipment is shipshape. Hong Kong–based photographer Chan Dick documents the quieter side of firefighting in his series “ Chan Wai Fire Station .”

Dick keeps his focus on one specific location of the station as he describes in his creative statement:

While working at my workshop one day, I discovered for the first time the bird’s-eye view of Chan Wai Fire Station through the ventilation window of the washroom. What I saw was even more eventful that I thought. Apart from undergoing physical training, the firemen of this station also played volleyball, washed firetrucks, and held guided tours for students, all happening within this little square area that I observed and framed from above. Days and months passed. Scenes began to repeat themselves. I started to slow down and patiently wait for the next unexpected scene.

The series’s consistent composition, washed-out hues, and pulled-back angles reduce the figures into tiny specks within the landscape and in so doing, elegantly depict a little-seen angle to what life is like for everyday heroes. Catch a few shots in the slide show above.