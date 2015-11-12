This Literary U.S. Map Reveals Where Great American Novels Are Set, State By State

As John Edwards famously said during his doomed political campaign in 2003, there are two Americas. During each modern presidential election, it’s a thoroughly disorienting experience to look around and realize that nearly 50% of the country shares beliefs that are the diametric opposite of your beliefs. Considering how fractured the U.S. is, it’s become more difficult than ever to write a unified Great American Novel. A new map of the U.S., however, highlights how some pieces become Great American Novels by the virtue of how well they represented one specific location.