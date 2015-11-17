7 Habits of People With Great Reputations

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 habits to adopt to be better at your job in 2016. See the full list here.

From the sought-after industry leader to the person who’s unanimously approved for the promotion, people with great reputations seem to have an easier time at success. But their status doesn’t happen overnight or by chance.

“Building a great reputation is like building a house; it takes more than one brick,” says Grace Killelea, CEO and founder of the women’s leadership program Half the Sky and author of The Confidence Effect: Every Woman’s Guide to the Attitude That Attracts Success. “It’s more than just what you do; it’s how you do it. And it has a direct impact on your career and opportunities.”

Reputation is the echo you leave in the room; it’s what people say about you when you’re not there. If you’re unsure of yours, Killelea says it’s imperative to find out.

Building a great reputation is like building a house; it takes more than one brick.

“Go to friends and peers and say, ‘I’m working hard to make sure my reputation aligns with my goals. Would you be open to giving feedback? How am I doing? Am I showing up in a way that’s positive? And what do you think is important to change?’” she says. “But the rule is that if you ask people for feedback, you can’t dismiss it.”

Building and strengthening your reputation should be the driving force behind your actions and choices. Here are seven habits of people who do it well:

You build a great reputation by doing what you say you’re going to do. People like people who get things done, says Killelea.