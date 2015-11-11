It’s confirmed: Gwyneth Paltrow is trolling us with GOOP’s gift guide

Gwyneth Paltrow recently sat down with Katie Couric at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to discuss all things GOOP. After being asked about some of the higher end pieces in GOOP, Paltrow told Couric they are in on the joke and purposefully added some outrageously priced gift options such as a trip to outer space in the Annual GOOP Gift Guide to have some fun. Watch this video, and tell us what you think at #FCNY.