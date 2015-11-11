advertisement
MLB: The Unlikely Tech Giant?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

MLB has now expanded into live streaming technology, where you can watch the games directly on your phone in real time. Fast Company writer Mark Wilson and editor Chuck Salter recently discussed MLB’s new foray into the tech field. Find out why MLB’s future may look more like Amazon than ESPN. What do you think the future of MLB will be? Let us know at #29thFloor.

