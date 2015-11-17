7 Interview Questions That Can Help You Land Your Dream Job

You scored the interview for the job you really want and you really seemed to hit it off with the hiring manager. Now, she’s turned to you with that dreaded question.

“So, do you have any questions for us?”

In general, it’s a bad idea to ask about vacation time or whether the office has beer on tap—at least early in the process. But the worst thing you can do is say you don’t have any questions, says Alexa Merschel, campus recruiting leader for PwC US, who oversees recruitment efforts at 200 colleges and universities for the multinational professional services firm. That indicates you’re either not taking the opportunity seriously or aren’t being discerning about whether you’re the best fit for the job.

This is an opportunity to both do some sleuthing about your prospective employer and showcase your own skills and thinking, she says. If you’re truly stumped, have these seven questions in mind for your next interview.

This question can uncover both the company’s values and the skills it prioritizes, says Simma Lieberman, founder of Simma Lieberman Associates, a workplace culture consultancy. The answer may be that the company wants the individual to hold a certain set of viewpoints or opinions, or it could be that it values diversity and looks for individual skill sets based on the job. “If you listen, the answer to this question can tell you a lot about the culture,” she says.

One of the most important things you’ll need to know about your new job is how you can be successful at it, says executive recruiter Patricia Lenkov, founder of executive search firm Agility Executive Search. This will help you evaluate whether the metrics by which you will be measured match up with your expectations, skills, and experience, she says. For example, in a sales role, will your first three months be focused on meeting customers and building relationships, or will you have sales quotas to meet right out of the gate?

Lieberman recommends this question for two reasons. First, it indicates that you’re interested in contributing to the overall well-being of the company, and you’re not afraid to share your opinions. In addition, if there is no definitive way that employees can give feedback, or if the manager seems confused or put off by the question, employee contributions may not be valued as highly as they should be, she says.