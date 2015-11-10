advertisement
Which technology is having the most disruptive impact on 23andMe?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We spoke with Anne Wojcicki, CEO and co-founder of 23andMe, at the Fast Company Innovation Festival and asker her the question of the day: what technology is having the most disruptive impact on your business and why? Wojcicki believes that mobile technology has disrupted her genetic testing company the most. What technology do you think has been most disruptive? Let us know at #FCNY.

