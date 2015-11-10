Your First Taste Of “Transparent” Season 2 Reveals How Not To Address Its Main Character

Society is just now learning how to take the transgender community seriously. Up until recently, the term tranny was a guaranteed laughline in a joke about any unfortunate dating situation. Now, it’s become a slur that more and more people know not to use. Sure, there have been setbacks, but overall, we’re making strides. Aside from the work of activists like Janet Mock and Laverne Cox, there has been prominent entertainment like Transparent that’s helped to normalize the concept of being transgender. After a recent Emmy win for its star, Jeffrey Tambor, who plays a patriarch midtransition, the show is coming back in December, and the first trailer has just been released.
Since the show debuted last winter, we’ve had nearly an entire year of Caitlyn Jenner as a litmus test for the public’s acceptance of transgender people. And no matter who you are, you’ve likely been around people who’ve failed it. In the brief trailer, which is set at Sarah and Tammy’s wedding, a clueless photographer inadvertently draws attention to the pronoun confusion we’re all going to have to deal with when interacting with our uncles this Thanksgiving. Until then, we have this awkward moment to carry us through.
Season 2 of Transparent premieres December 11.