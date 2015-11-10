Gwyneth Paltrow’s Next Role: Book Publisher

Today at the Fast Company Innovation Festival , Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she and her business partner Lisa Gersh are launching a new enterprise: a publishing imprint called Goop Press. It will complement Goop , her weekly lifestyle newsletter that offers readers advice, recipes, travel guides and the opportunity to purchase products that Paltrow and her team have curated.

“We’re really thrilled because we are starting a book imprint with Grand Central Publishing,” the actress and entrepreneur told journalist Katie Couric on the Fast Company stage in New York City. Grand Central published Paltrow’s previous cookbooks. “They’re great publishers, and so my next cookbook will be the first book on the Goop imprint.”

Goop Press will start off by publishing four books a year. One book will be produced by Paltrow and the staff at Goop, which Paltrow founded in 2008. Three other books a year will be written by creators and experts who have been featured on Goop’s website and in its newsletters over the years.

“Books are back,” quipped Gersh. “There was this whole fear when ebooks came out that books would just totally disappear. I think it’s like any other part of the media business–some people prefer to read a newspaper in the morning and get a little bit of black on their fingers. Some people read it online. I read the real newspaper, my husband reads it online. I think books are the same thing, some people want to read them on their devices and some people want to hold them.”