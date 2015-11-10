Gwyneth Paltrow On Her “Un-Goop” Moments

Flip through the pages of Gwyneth Paltrow’s last cookbook, It’s All Good , and you’ll see image after image of Paltrow looking impossibly slim and beautiful while gathering and preparing an array of healthy meals. She’s famous for her commitment to exercise and is on the verge of launching two organic beauty lines this winter; the front hallway of her Brentwood home has become a staple photo on aspirational design platforms like Pinterest. At times, she has been ridiculed for advocating some unusual personal health practices like cupping and “infrared” uterine steaming (aka vaginal steaming). On the stage of the Fast Company Innovation Festival this afternoon with Goop CEO Lisa Gersh and journalist Katie Couric, Paltrow was poised and stylish in a short, simple, gray dress.

“Do you ever have a non-Goop moment? asked Couric, eliciting a roar of laughter from the audience. “Do you ever, like, eat Cool Whip out of the tub? Have a five day-bender or sleep with all your makeup on or just, like, I don’t know, look like shit? Please tell us.”

“I do,” responded Paltrow. “I have un-Goop moments all the time–but I don’t think it’s un-Goop,” she said. “Like, i’m very forthcoming about my proclivity for martinis and a cigarette at a party once in a while, and french fries, and cheese.”

“I feel like life is about a balance and I don’t think you can live an ascetic life of, you know, seaweed and air and brown rice,” Paltrow continued. “I believe in food and sex and alcohol and laughing, but I also believe in trying to achieve what it is that you can while you’re here—and I think it’s kind of an aim, it’s a motivation as opposed to, like, a strict set of rules to live by.”

Paltrow was on stage with Gersh and Couric to discuss Goop, the lifestyle and e-commerce website Paltrow founded in 2008 as a weekly newsletter. The site features clothing, housewares, personal care products, and lifestyle recommendations hand-selected by Paltrow and her Los Angeles-based editorial team (who happen to work in a barn situated on her Brentwood property). Over the years, Goop has evolved into a multi-platform business, and this summer raised $10 million in Series A funding led by New Enterprise Associates.