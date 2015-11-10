Advice On Building An Authentic Brand From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop

When Gwyneth Paltrow hired former Martha Stewart CEO Lisa Gersh to help run her startup Goop, she says she gained not only a partner, but a teacher. “It’s been incredible to learn how to run a business and to have a partner who is also my mentor,” Paltrow told Katie Couric at the Fast Company Innovation Festival today.

Now, Gwyneth Paltrow is paying it forward to the next generation of newsletter-driven, female-centric endeavors by mentoring Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner as they ramp up their own email project, Lenny. “I talk to them all the time. I’m their Lisa Gersh–a much dumber version,” Paltrow joked.

So what, Couric asked, does Paltrow think of all the celebrity-driven brands that have launched in recent years—like Jessica Alba’s Honest Company and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James?

“Jessica and Reese are friends of mine…I think it’s wonderful. We’re living in such an exciting time where women feel that they have the capability and the permission to expand and to go into different areas,” Paltrow said. “It’s wonderful to see women feeling entrepreneurial and bullish about what they can bring to the market and to the culture.”

Couric also asked the Goop founder if she worried about competition from other celebrity brands.

“No, I really don’t,” Paltrow said, “My mother [actress Blythe Danner] really raised me not to be competitive. I remember when I was first starting acting, feeling competitive: ‘Oh no, if I don’t get this part, that’s it.'”