How Can We Fix The Gender Wage Gap In Hollywood?

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell, co-CEOs of William Morris Endeavor sat down during the Fast Company Innovation Festival to discuss the gender wage gap in Hollywood and what can be done about it. They believe that the onus is on Hollywood to create more roles in which women can command a higher salary. When asked if actresses can be willing to walk away from certain roles, Whitesell believes that “leverage is always about the ability to say no.”

