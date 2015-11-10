Playboy Is Expanding Its E-Commerce Operations Again

Playboy is rolling out a new e-commerce site as part of its ongoing rebrand –and hoping that the company’s iconic (and profitable) rabbit iconography will be a hit with millennial shoppers.

The new project, called the Playboy Shop, went live weeks after the magazine announced it was removing nudity from the print edition. Playboy has also been steering its digital content toward a Maxim– or GQ-style safe-for-work market positioning for quite some time due to the Internet destroying the market for adult magazines sold on newsstands or via subscription.

In a telephone interview with Fast Company, Playboy Enterprises CEO Scott Flanders said the site was designed to offer an “elevated customer experience” with an initial 2,000 products sold at launch. That number is expected to jump to 10,000.

The product line is a mixture of clothing and accessories for men and women, and a variety of cheeky gifts, among them an “I Read It For The Articles” pillow for $97.

Flanders added that Playboy’s logo licensing raises approximately $50 million in revenue yearly, with most of it profitable on a global level. In 2014, Playboy generated $1.5 billion in annual retail sales across the globe.

The Playboy Shop is the brand’s second e-commerce attempt in recent years. It launched a (currently offline) e-cigarette shop called Playboy Vapor in 2014. An earlier initiative called Playboy Store enjoyed robust online sales in the 2000s, but became tied up in legal and rights issues.

The new initiative was overseen by Scott Killian, a former executive at sports retailer Fanatics who was brought on to build new e-commerce initiatives for Playboy.