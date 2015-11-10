Buzz Aldrin Imagines If Twitter Was Around For First Moon Landing

On July 20, 1969 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to step foot on the moon. It was a historical event, and one of the most significant cultural touchstones of the 20th Century. What do you think the hashtag would’ve been?

Today, as every world and cultural development big and small is obsessively tweeted about–whether a U.N. climate change conference or new episode of The Good Wife–it’s interesting to imagine what the social media reaction to past events would be. That’s just what Buzz Aldrin wondered late last week as he posted Twitter’s newest ad for its Moments feature.

The spot, by San Francisco-based agency Chapter, chronicles the Apollo 11 moon landing as it may have been on Twitter–from live-tweeting astronauts, updates from Houston, and reaction from media and everyday fans.

By re-imagining history, Twitter is effectively illustrating its role in our modern day lives. Perhaps this could become a new series of ads, where we see how the Twitterverse would’ve reacted during Watergate, the Miracle on Ice, or a season finale of ALF. Hey, call it crazy, but it makes about as much sense as that World Series spot.