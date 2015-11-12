Five Storytelling Strategies For Creating A Lifestyle Brand

Sisters Danielle and Jodie Snyder first started making jewelry as teenagers growing up in Jacksonville, Florida, but after a few years working in fashion, they decided to cast out and turn their old hobby into a full-fledged business.

Since founding Dannijo in 2008, the Snyders have built an influential roster of fans ranging from musicians to actors to entrepreneurs: Beyoncé, Lupita N’Yongo, Zosia Mamet, and Sarah Jessica Parker were early supporters. But what’s more impressive is how they’ve used social media– particularly Instagram, where they have over 136,000 followers–to build an avid, engaged audience.

The Snyders’ secret? Authentic storytelling. The pair believe that to create a successful lifestyle brand, you need to create narratives that are so compelling to consumers, they want to build your products into their lives. This can take place in the digital realm, but the Synders also find ways to do this in the real world with things like their Conversation Pieces pop-up that is kicking off today. To learn more about their strategy, we spoke with Danielle Snyder.

Jodie (Left) and Danielle (Right) Snyder founded Dannijo in 2008. The company is best know for its statement pieces, as shown on the mannequins behind the sisters.

“The term ‘lifestyle’ is thrown around a lot and for us; it’s about storytelling and engaging with people in a conversational way,” Snyder says. “We want our brand to be viewed in the same way you’d view a friend who’s changing and evolving, but still has a strong sense of DNA.” For example, the captions in Dannijo’s Instagram, are short, sweet, and full of personality.

“Consumers are really smart now,” Snyder says. “We’re in the day and age where information is at everyone’s fingertips through the Internet, social media, and apps—as a founder, you have to be smart and creative and get people excited in a fresh way. Jodie and I were not excited about just doing a ‘pop-up’—that wasn’t enough. We wanted to evoke a childlike sense of playfulness, creativity, and excitement.”

To that end, the space is not simply a showroom of the brand’s jewelry: It includes a cafe, retail, installations, and will host talks.

The Conversation Pieces installation will feature vintage clothing from A Current Affair, artwork from JK5, a series of talks, and athletic wear from Carbon38. While they’re seemingly disparate, Snyder says it’s essential to partner with people who have a similar creative drive.