Bill Nye And Steve Aoki Just Wrote A Song Together On The Innovation Festival Stage

Bill Nye and the DJ Steve Aoki are always teaching each other new things.

They kicked off their session on the Fast Company Innovation Festival main stage in New York City with a quiz: What’s the atomic number of neon?

“Ten!” Aoki yelled triumphantly. (He’d just learned that fact backstage; Nye keeps a periodic table on his smartphone to quiz his friends.)

Aoki just released his latest album, Neon Future Odyssey, last month, and Nye’s new book on climate change, Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World, comes out today. The pair, who bond over a shared love of science, discussed everything from the Singularity to STEM education and even cowrote a song for Aoki’s next album.

Nye’s new book focuses on the issues posed by climate change. In his view, it’s not just the change itself that’s problematic: It’s the rate of change over the past few decades.

“When I was young, there were less than 350 parts per million of carbon in the atmosphere. Last year we broke 400,” Nye says. “When you have more carbon dioxide in the air, we hold in more heat, the ocean gets warmer, and the ocean gets bigger. When the ocean gets bigger, there’s flooding everywhere. Nobody wants to live with six inches of water on the floor. Where are all the people in South Florida, Bangladesh, and Portsmouth going to go?”

He offered a potential solution: using the oceans themselves to reflect energy back into space. He says if large ocean liners could manufacture microbubbles in the water that are usually churned up by tropical storms to create “white water,” they could reflect light and energy from the sun back into space.