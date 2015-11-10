Ellen Pao Speaks Out About Sexism Via Lena Dunham’s Lenny Newsletter

Ellen K. Pao made headlines for the gender discrimination suit she brought against her former employer Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, and for the outrage she provoked as interim CEO of Reddit .

Today, writing in Lenny, she explained that she grew up believing the world is a meritocracy: “We studied hard, got into good schools, studied harder, got into graduate schools, worked hard, did a great job, and expected to be valued for it eventually.”

Through Harvard Law School and subsequent employment at a law firm, she was disabused of that notion.



We [women] were wondering, Is it just me? Am I really too ambitious while being too quiet while being too aggressive while being unlikable? Are my elbows too sharp? Am I not promoting myself enough? Am I not funny enough? Am I not working hard enough? Do I belong?



The feeling persisted when she switched to tech. After 17 years, Pao writes, it was quite clear: “Some people just don’t treat men and women, whites and minorities, heterosexuals and LGBTQs as equals. We could all work harder and better than everyone else, but we weren’t getting a fair shot to rise to the top.”

Pao points out how underrepresented women are in tech, and in corporate leadership across industries. For every company like Pinterest that takes a hard look at its own lack of diversity and proposes solutions to fix it, or Intel, which recently opened the books on its progress to close the glaring diversity gap among its ranks, Pao says the system continues to fail on a larger scale.

Citing a range of studies, Pao maintains it’s neither a pipeline problem, nor due to unconscious bias.

The pipeline, that is, the number of qualified female and minority candidates to fill jobs, isn’t an issue, Pao believes. Plenty of women graduate with engineering degrees, for instance, but not all of them go on to pursue it as a career, or leave because of sexual harassment. If women and minorities do stay on, the wage gap–no matter the industry– acts as another barrier to parity with white men.