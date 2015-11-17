38 Great Moments From Fast Company’s First-Ever Innovation Festival

Over the course of five days last week, many of the brightest minds in technology, fashion, business, entertainment, sports, and science dropped their collective wisdom on the packed houses that flocked to the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York.

Ranging from household names like Jared Leto, The Rock, Ari Emanuel, Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, Katie Couric, Cynthia Nixon, Kai Ryssdal, Aaron Levie, and Hilary Duff to an uncountable number of not-quite-as-famous superachievers, the stellar roster of speakers helped make this one of the largest media festivals ever put together.

Photo: Laurel Golio for Fast Company

There were plenty of memorable moments, like Erik Logan and Sheri Salata, co-presidents of the Oprah Winfrey Network, revealing that Warner Horizon Television will be producing OWN’s new TV series, Queen Sugar.

And there was Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts noting that although there isn’t much in Apple’s stores that’s sacrosanct, there’s no way anyone is touching the outlets’ famous tables. “Jony Ive designed that table,” Ahrendts told Fast Company editor Rick Tetzeli. “That table is iconic, that table will not change.”

No one on hand will forget Bill Nye The Science Guy and megastar DJ Steve Aoki penning a song–which they called “Noble Gas”–onstage, or Nye removing his signature bow-tie and putting it on Aoki.

While we’ve gotten used to the idea of Serena Williams dominating women’s professional tennis, likely few in the audience knew that the winner of 21 Grand Slam tournaments spent her time between matches at this year’s Australian Open taking pre-med courses, as she told Nike CEO Mark Parker and Fast Company’s editor-in-chief, Bob Safian. The entrepreneurial and business-savvy Williams also joked–or was she serious?–that her post-tennis career goal was rather lofty: “Mark and I are so close,” she said, “because I’m going to be [Nike’s] CEO.”

We learned from Sesame Street creative director Brown Johnson that the hit kids show will have less puppets in the future, and that over the course of its 45 seasons, the number of parents watching alongside their children has plummeted. In 1969, Johnson said, 73% of mothers were at home with their kids, while today that number is just 30%. “It’s a different audience” now, she said.