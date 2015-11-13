This Pop-Up Marketplace Helps Entrepreneurs Launch New Businesses For Social Good

For a $10 ticket, anyone with an idea for a new social impact business can walk in a Tribeca loft and spend the day learning how to make their solution a reality.

Inside the loft, the 5,000-square-foot Impact Bazaar showcases 40 different resources like B Corporation, Design for America, and Etsy.org. Startups can sign up for free office hours with an accountant or lawyer to get advice, and meet other aspiring or current social entrepreneurs while they’re there for the day.

“We live in basically a boostrapper’s paradise,” says Sam Utne, managing director of Impact Hub NYC, which is running the new pop-up marketplace through the end of the year (it’s in their co-working space). “All of the tools exist to create almost any business for extremely cheap or free. But a first time entrepreneur doesn’t necessarily know how to navigate that sort of sea of tools.”

The marketplace also include more general resources like Squarespace that could be used to build any business, not just one focused on social good. “We’re providing those services under one roof, so that this community can benefit from all of that entire ecosystem in one spot,” Utne says.

Anyone is welcome to walk in the door. People who aren’t already immersed in the world of sustainability are especially welcome, because the space can help them start to shape their business in a way designed to do the most good socially and environmentally while it makes money.

“When you come in, all of the interactions we have are through the lens of impact,” Utne says. “We’re not really acknowledging another way of doing business, because we believe that the future of how we build businesses is building businesses that are responsible to their communities and their environment as well as profits.”

Someone doesn’t need to have a business–or even think of themselves as an entrepreneur–to use the space. “Anyone with an idea–which is really all of us who’ve had some idea in the back of their closet forever that they always thought they would do–how can they have the least barriers to entry, dip their toes in the water of entrepreneurialism?” he says.