Birchbox’s Secret Weapon

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Katia Beauchamp, co-founder of Birchbox, tells us what it was like starting her business. From Birchbox growing at an exponential rate, to copycat companies, find out the challenges of starting a successful company. In this fascinating talk, Beauchamp explains why vision is the key to a long-lasting company.

