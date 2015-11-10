Behind The Design Process Of “Fallout 4,” Through The Eyes Of One Robot

Fans love Bethesda Softworks’s Fallout series for its self-aware, winky-wink atmosphere. It’s the perfect game for this emoji-packed, bobblehead-loving era we live in. But the last game, Fallout 3, came when the PS3 and the Xbox 360 limited how much nuance designers could apply to the game’s postapocalyptic Washington, D.C.

Sure, you could see the burned-out remains of buildings along Pennsylvania Ave., but creating the true depth of the sky at dusk or the sound of fluttering pages that comes from flipping through a book proved impossible due to memory and processor constraints. When the PS4 and Xbox One came out two years ago, it gave the designers at Bethesda a chance to get elbow-deep in design cuteness, and bake it into Fallout 4, now set in Boston, which comes out Tuesday.

Dennis Mejillones is one of the designers. He says adding detail and texture to the universe are two things he could do with the new game that weren’t possible a few years back. The added processing firepower let him run wild in his design of Mr. Handy, the domestic robot introduced in the game’s pre-nuclear attack scenes, and then comes back into play decades later after your character emerges from a cryogenic sleep pod inside the fallout shelter.

Mr. Handy is like the Jetsons’ Rosie, except he’s powered by a thruster and is about six feet tall, including his glowing eyes and octopus-like legs. People who love the richness that went into 1950s design–the sharp tailfins on a 1957 Thunderbird, the smooth lines and precise lettering of a Coca-Cola ice chest, the simplicity of midcentury ranch-style homes–will love this game. It’s the first time you can see in HD clarity how cool and kooky the pre-fallout universe really was. There’s even a cold bottle of Nuka-Cola in the smooth-edged, Smeg-style fridge.

That design sense is uniquely revealed via the Handy robot, Mejillones’s pet project, when he greets you, both upon the game’s startup and when you emerge from the fallout shelter decades later (or about an hour later IRL).

You might just take for granted that your domestic robot, named “Codsworth” in this case, exists in the preapocalypse world. It’s a fantasy game, after all. Some suspension of disbelief is required, and if there’s no backstory, so be it. But no, the robot is an appliance, and to reinforce that, its box is tucked away in your home’s storage room. It’s billed as the “incredible, multi-talented Mr. Handy,” much in the same way a Whirlpool washing machine was touted as the “Surg-o-matic, with touch-button control” or a 1953 Dodge had a “three-way smoother ride.” One can imagine him wowing in the home of the future at a futuristic world’s fair.

Bethesda sent out review copies at the end of October and, fitting with the exuberant, ’50s-style callouts sprinkled throughout the game, the shrink wrap should have had an orange sticker proclaiming: “New and improved; Now with extra nuance!” As cool as they are, it’s not like all of these details are truly necessary. The game’s mission doesn’t hinge on knowing all these robots were perhaps sold door-to-door like vacuums, but fans of Fallout, who have already blocked off their November (and perhaps December and January, too) to explore the wasteland, are expecting that sort of thing. They would be disappointed without it.