Why Anna Kendrick Pulls An Obi-Wan Kenobi In This New “Star Wars Battlefront” Ad

We’ve already seen the force of nostalgia work its magic for EA Games new incarnation of Star Wars Battlefront, and now in the game’s latest commercial we get a glimpse of a different kind of power.

Remember 40 years ago when Obi-Wan Kenobi pulled off a pretty impressive disappearing act while fighting Darth Vader in Episode IV? Ad agency Heat uses that unique skill to illustrate the ability to trade in our everyday lives for one a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. People’s clothes pile up like so many brown Jedi robes, including a knife-wielding Anna Kendrick.

The game hits shelves on November 17, and according to Heat associate creative directors Jeff Fang and Ryan Hartsfield, the insight behind the ad was to convey the escapism of Star Wars, and to capture the emotion of that magic moment for fans who are about to escape into the game.

“The beauty of Star Wars is that it occupies two places in your mind,” says Hartsfield. “There’s the fun, nostalgic, almost campy side, then there’s the more serious, emotional side that carries a certain amount of reverence. It all comes down to what you present the audience with, because both sides are true. And as a fan, you love both. After we played Battlefront for the first time, we all felt more of an emotional reaction because the game is so rich and real. You’re literally standing in the middle of these massive battles that you’ve only fantasized about.”

“Of course the game is fun, but there was this visceral feeling of ‘holy sh*t, I’ve been transported inside Star Wars,” says Fang. “It’s a gut punch in the best way possible. That became our starting point.”