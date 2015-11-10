You Should Apologize To Your Cat For Dressing It In Ridiculous Holiday Outfits

Pictures and GIFs of pets dressed up in elaborate costumes may be among the funniest things ever seen on the Internet, but cats do not like it. And it is time to apologize.

That’s the premise for this holiday spot for Temptations cat treats, which shames pet owners for kitting their feline friends out in silly Christmas costumes with . . . a film full of cats and kittens dressed in silly Christmas costumes.

These cats are all very sad, though. Sad and bewildered. Some actively try to shake off whatever absurd get-up they have been poured into. The one dressed as a Christmas turkey on a serving dish can hardly be blamed for a lack of enthusiasm. The 60-second spot, created by agency Adam & Eve/DDB, is set to the plaintive strains of Elton John’s Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word.

The campaign, #SaySorry, does not seem to be suggesting owners stop dressing their cats up, but that they at least apologize properly for the affront. The only way to make sincere amends, the ad claims, is with a treat from the Mars Petcare-owned brand, of course.