How Nintendo 3DS’s “Yokai Watch” Uses a Kid’s Perspective To Capture Kids’ Attention

In an age where children are growing up with the Internet’s limitless diversions as a fact of life, perennial access to information, and more television and distribution channels than ever before, it could take a lot for a franchise to grab the attention of this generation of overstimulated children.

Yokai Watch is a successful game franchise in Japan created by Level-5 Inc., which launched in America recently. In the game for the Nintendo 3DS, users play as a kid who gets the titular timepiece, which lets him or her see and befriend spirits called Yokai–and with their aid, take on evil spirits and help people with problems. But Yokai Watch isn’t just a game. It’s a cartoon, recently launched on Disney XD, a mobile app for iPhone and Android, a series of books and comics, and a line of toys and collectibles.

When creating the new franchise, Level-5 had this robust approach from the beginning. It’s what drove them to create the franchise in the first place.

Akihiro Hino, founder and CEO of Level-5, tells Co.Create through a translator, “As a cross-media project, we intended for it to succeed in all media simultaneously. Level-5’s motto is always to try new things. I personally feel that I don’t get motivated unless I’m always challenging myself to do new things. That’s why I wanted the challenge.”

In the Yokai Watch world, any of the mischievous spirits the protagonist befriends gives him or her a medal, so the titular watch can summon them. Back in the real world, besides all the other toys and merchandise, there are also medals to be bought and collected (produced for America by Hasbro). These plastic discs have colorful art of the particular Yokai on one side and a QR code on the other. The code will add the corresponding Yokai to the mobile game or unlock an item in the 3DS game. But it is also a collectible, with both basic medals and rare ones, and much like pogs or trading cards of old, they are swapped among fans.

“It creates communication between kids, trading the medals. Some of the rare medals are traded for $500. The face value is like $1. But some of the rare ones have become valued a lot by the kids. So I hope kids in America will be excited about the Yokai medals as well,” says Hino.

There are the typical medals to be purchased like toys and the limited-edition medals to be had from events. The medals are a physical thing that ties all the different media platforms together, effecting the games, working with toys, shown in the cartoon. And the medals, too, were part of the Yokai Watch concept from the beginning, another part of establishing a cross-media franchise.