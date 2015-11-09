Apple’s Angela Ahrendts On Where The Company Is Taking Retail Next

At Fast Company’s Innovation Festival in New York, Angela Ahrendts, Apple’s senior vice president for retail and online stores, discussed with editor at large Rick Tetzeli the customer experience beyond selling products, uniting Apple’s online and offline stores, and her own experience as one of the top executives at the world’s most valuable company.

Apple brought in Ahrendts, who previously served as the CEO of Burberry, two years ago to breathe new life into its physical and digital retail experiences. Not that Apple’s retail experience was in dire need of a makeover—Apple’s brick-and-mortar stores remain massively successful, with more than 450 locations worldwide and the highest sales per square foot of any U.S. retailer.

How do we get our kids who prefer no human interaction into these stores?

On stage, Ahrendts kicked things off by talking about her first week at the company. “Once [I] made the decision to finally [join], you walk in, and you understand half the acronyms,” Ahrendts joked.

One of Ahrendts’ goals is to transform Apple retail beyond staples like the Genius Bar and evolve the experience in the Tim Cook era, especially as the company ventures into new categories such as its Watch device and new markets like China.

Ahrendts spent much time talking about how to refocus the stores around Apple’s new services, some of which were not products. While the company has become masterful in selling iPhones and iMacs, Ahrendts says, “How should we handle Apple Pay? How should we help customers download Apple Music? They’re not products we’re selling—we get no credit for doing that at all. Yet that’s good for Apple and the customer.” On the other hand, with Apple Watch, she continued, “We did launch exclusively in the stores, because we needed to get the kinks out with this incredibly new form factor.”

To her, the store is a “big giant product” in itself,” and she says it has evolved in a similar way as the iPhone and Mac, and gotten “sleeker and smarter” over the years. But, she wonders: “How do we get our kids who prefer no human interaction into these stores?” Ahrendts bemoaned how fragmented the Apple retail experience has been in the past, with Apple.com separate from the Apple Store’s website, and both those separate from the in-store experience. “I asked Tim a very simple question: Why do we do it this way?” she recalled. “He said, ‘I don’t know–we’ve always done it this way.’” The company is now working to better unite its online and offline experience.