25 Things We Learned From Marc Maron’s Epic Interview With Lorne Michaels

A lot of truth is said in jest. For instance, at one point during his epic, two-hour interview with Marc Maron , Lorne Michaels says, “It’s gotta be awesome to be meeting me like this.” Even though he immediately cuts off Maron’s probable response to let him know that he was just teasing, what the late night TV and movie impresario said was not wrong. For Marc Maron, this interview is the culmination of a 20-year quest to find out what went wrong with his 1995 audition for Saturday Night Live.

It just may have been worth the wait.

As long as Maron has been doing his top-rated podcast, WTF with Marc Maron–six years and counting–Michaels has been his white whale. The comedian and creator of IFC’s Maron has interviewed dozens of writers and performers over the years who hail from SNL, and grilled each of them about the elusive headmaster of the long-running comedy institution. Each time, he would always mention how much he would like to interview the man himself, just in case Lorne was out there listening. As Maron’s podcast and his Michaels fixation increased in infamy in tandem, it began to seem as though refusing the interview was one of the more punk rock things audiences could always count on–like The Smiths never reuniting. Just like a hypothetical Smiths concert in 2015, though, now that the interview actually happened, the fans are here for it.

Not only did the wide-ranging interview provide closure for Maron, it was also entertaining and informed us about the man, the show, and the history of late night TV. Here are 25 revelations, moments, and quotes Co.Create found particularly insightful. Don’t wait six years to read them.