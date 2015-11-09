Looking For Material Science Inspiration? Try Sex Toys

Daniel Blumer and Navi Cohen are both newlyweds. And when the hardware accelerator HAX Accelerator offered to let them spend four months in China refining their design ideas, they jumped at the chance — even though it meant flipping their lives entirely. “When we were accepted into HAX, my wedding had already been planned,” says CTO co-founder and materials scientist Cohen. “But we’d had this idea for a long time. If we were going to do this, we were going to do it right.”

Their new custom-fit earphone company launches on Kickstarter today. Typical custom-fit earphones are $1,000 and require a trip to an ear doctor. Blumer and Cohen’s base product retails for $169 and is made in 60 seconds—using advance materials and a kit you use at home. But what are those materials? And how do you build a earphone that really is different when there are already so many on the market? You look to sex toys.

First, some background on earphone technology: “With regular earphones you have to turn up the volume when they don’t fit well. By isolating sound, you can listen at lower levels,” says Blumer, CEO and co-founder. “We talked with audiologists—ear doctors—they said people are just wrecking their hearing.”

One of their first questions was how to get the custom-molded earphones to fit properly, feel good—and be easy to manufacture. Not as easy as you might think.

“When choosing a molding technique and a material for the [custom fit part of the earphone], we had a couple of problems. The inside of the inside of the ear has an organic shape—which in manufacturing is hard to do. Manufacturing prefers straight lines,” Cohen says. “There’s silicon molding, compression molding, and dip molding. Those methods lend themselves to irregular shape. I’d been working in 3-D printing and materials for a couple of years. I have experience with medical grade silicone, and I discovered that the industries that predominantly need that are sex toys and condoms.”

That led them to the (proprietary) gel-like substance that comes in their custom-fit kit–you put the earphones in your ear, press the start button on the companion app on your phone, and “in 60 seconds the gel-filled tips transform from their initial state into their permanently hardened, customized shape.” Really.