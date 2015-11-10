“Secret Space Escapes” Reveals The True Dangers Of Spaceflight

Just in time for NASA’s call for astronaut applications comes a series that may have you reconsidering that secret childhood fantasy—not to mention a sobering reminder that spaceflight is a pretty dangerous business.

The Science Channel’s Secret Space Escapes, which begins November 10, interviews astronauts about terrifying accidents, close calls, and ingenious hacks that nearly claimed or saved their lives.

Recounting missions as recent as 2013, the series tells these stories from the viewpoints of the men and women who lived them, kept their cool, and relied on science, training, earthbound colleagues, and their wits to survive launches, space walks, landings, collisions, fires, and power outages during their missions.

“We wanted the stories told firsthand, because you hear the calm exchanges between the astronauts and NASA,” juxtaposed against the series’ embellishments of what the astronauts were really thinking, says Bernadette McDaid, Science Channel’s VP of production.

Astronaut Robert Curbeam Photo: NASA

During one spacewalk, a malfunctioning cooling system valve doused Robert Curbeam in toxic ammonia flakes. He had to remain outside, zooming at 17,000 mph, 225 miles above the earth, and until the sun melted the contaminants and he could reenter the International Space Station (ISS).

“I didn’t know what was going on inside the spacecraft,“ said Curbeam during a press conference for the series. “My biggest thought was, If I made the mistake and they couldn’t activate the laboratory, I better enjoy this, because it might be my last spacewalk. You just sit there and trust that mission control will get you through.”