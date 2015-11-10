The iHeartRadio Family App Is Here, With Help From 30 Kids And A “Bug Bash”

iHeartMedia is expanding its brand, and they’re doing it for the kids. Today, the company launches iHeartRadio Family, a stand-alone iOS and Android app that is the first-ever extension of its iHeartRadio brand.

iHeartRadio Family features a mix of live and DJ-hosted stations geared towards children ages 4 to 11. It also marks a new partnership with retailer Build-A-Bear Workshop. As part of the deal, Build-A-Bear will get its own radio station.

You don’t have to worry about kids being honest with you.

“We were looking for partners to work with that have strong ties in family and kid content,” says Chris Williams, iHeartRadio’s chief product officer. “And we felt like [Build-A-Bear] was a natural fit. As a brand, we felt like they validated the concept in a great way. They wanted to reach families through music and felt the iHeartRadio Family launch was a way to do that.”

iHeartRadio Family was born from a hackathon earlier this March. A programmer and designer teamed up to create a stand-alone app with a UI catered specifically to kids.

“Everybody got excited about it,” says Williams. “That really was what drove us to create it–the enthusiasm that came out of that hack event.”

For an app designed for kids, who better to beta test it than the intended demographic? About a month prior to launch, Williams and his team held what they called a “Bug Bash,” where 30 kids put the app through its paces.