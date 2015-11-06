The “Wonderful Life” Of A PS4 player Is Like A Music Video, According To This New Spot

Gamers are often accused of spending too much time in front of screens, clutching their controllers. But if the world they enter is like this one, then no wonder they want to stay in it.

A new spot, promoting the console for the holiday season, shows that the life of a PS4 player is, in fact, like a music video. Not only that, everyone in this magical world is excellent at slightly odd dancing.

The 60-second ad, “The Wonderful Life of a PS4 Player”, showcases some of the benefits of the Sony PS4 system. It begins with a young gamer receiving an invite to a game on the PlayStation app. He springs out of bed and makes his way, dancing to the sound of Go! by The Chemical Brothers, through a kind of PlayStation house. He sees himself in a mirror wearing PlayStation VR kit. On his way, he meets real characters from games (or maybe they’re excellent cosplayers) as well as fellow players. Everyone dances.

The playful film, created by agency 180 Amsterdam, is packed with references to different games, including Uncharted 4, Street Fighter V and No Man’s Sky. It breaks this week, in advance of Black Friday on 27 November, and will run on TV and in movie theaters during the run-up to Christmas.