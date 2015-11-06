advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

How Malala Yousafzai’s “Magic Pencil” Inspires Her To Change The World

By Valerie Volpacchio1 minute Read

In 2012, 15-year-old Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai was shot by a member of the Taliban for supporting women’s education rights. Now 18, Yousafzai has become a leading voice for the 61 millions girls deprived of quality education globally. Here, listen to her beautiful reflections on why she fights to change the world–and how a simple pencil can create magic.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life