See iTunes Terms And Conditions As a Comic Book In The Style Of Your Favorite Artists

The only constants in life are death, taxes, and iTunes updates. (And to a lesser extent, those of Adobe Reader.) It seems as if there’s a new sub-version of Apple’s premier music platform updated every single day, and a new impossibly dense set of terms and conditions to accept with them. Considering how often users absently agree to these terms, just to make the update request go away, it’s likely that only a tiny fraction have actually read more than a stray line or two from them. One artist is trying to change that, though.

Robert Sikoryak, whose specialty is adapting literature classics into comics, has a new project called iTunes Terms and Conditions: The Graphic Novel. It’s a two-volume comic where the hero is Steve Jobs, and every “page” is drawn in the style of an influential comic artist, such as Dr. Seuss and Harvey Pekar. According to the Observer, it’s one of those projects that started as a joke before becoming taking on a life of its own: “I was thinking, ‘What would be an interesting thing to adapt?’ And I made a joke to someone that: “I should do the iTunes agreement.’ And the more I thought about it, I realized, I had to do it.”

Sikoryak proves to be a deft mimic, synthesizing the styles of his favorite artists and using them to try and give context to a lifeless body of text. At some points, the words appear to sync up with the images, but more often than not, it’s more of a surreal exercise in culture jamming. In any case, more people have probably ran their eyes over the terms and conditions since Sikoryak began posting his panels online in September than they have in the last 15 years put together.

[via the Awesomer]