Listen To The New IMAX Anthem And Pre-Movie Countdown, Premiering With “Spectre”

For a brand that’s been around for 45 years, IMAX still seems pretty relevant: Millions of people will see Spectre in the massive-screen format in the coming weeks, and more than $6.5 million worth of tickets for the opening night of Star Wars: The Force Awakens (in December) have already been sold. As people look for theatrical experiences that can’t be duplicated in their living rooms, they’re still looking to IMAX. And IMAX is looking to make that experience new for them, too.

One of the ways that IMAX is trying to do that is by refreshing the audio experience that takes place in the theaters. After opening its 1,000th theater, IMAX partnered with Man Made Music’s Joel Beckerman to create a new theme to play before screenings of Spectre in every theater they have in 65 countries. IMAX has long used sound–and some visual elements–to count down the final 30 seconds before a movie begins, but the new sonic rebrand makes that experience new, and fiercely contemporary, using not just cutting edge sounds but also cutting edge technology to advance the form.

“One of the reasons we were so excited is that they now have 12-channel sound,” Beckerman explains. “If you think about surround sound, it surrounds you–it’s all around you–so there are different games that you can play by pushing different instruments or parts of the soundtrack around, or in back, or to the left, or forward. You can move things around in that space. But with 12-channel, they’ve put speakers over your head. So from my perspective, in terms of creating something, there’s a cone of sound over your head. Part of what we were thinking about when we were creating this is how to use that to the max, to really feel like you’re inside the anthem, and inside the sonic identity for IMAX in the theater.”

That 30-second piece, Beckerman says, was designed for maximum impact. “It’s to say, ‘We’re IMAX, we’re showing up, here’s what we do,’ and it’s setting up a tremendous sense of anticipation for the film that follows.” But the elements of it come from a longer piece that Beckerman created, working with IMAX, to serve as the anthem for the brand.

“For the anthem, which is the DNA for everything else we created and which will be the DNA for their identity going forward, we created a whole musical story that dates back to programmatic music–music that tells a story, whether it’s written for ballet or films,” Beckerman says. He and his partners at IMAX started with the music, though visitors to IMAX educational programming and to the company’s website may see it accompanied by a dramatic series of iconic images from films like Avatar and The Dark Knight. “It inspired them to go back through the archives and pull clips for each of the most famous IMAX films and cut this visual montage to the anthem.”

The anthem was recorded with a 150-piece orchestra and a 75-voice choir, and buttressed by a number of electronic elements. The combination of technology and the mass of humanity that is 225 musicians was important to both IMAX and Man Made Music. “When we were working on this, we wanted to meld technology and storytelling, so we needed to have all of the weight of the human element in the big orchestra and the choir.”