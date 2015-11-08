The Politics of Silicon Valley

Over the course of my career as a technology journalist, I’ve found that Silicon Valley is home to a unique political and moral ideology: a pro-business liberalism that often gets mistaken as libertarianism. Philosophically, people who found Internet startups (“founders”) are best described as idealists: They believe that there is always a better solution to problems, a solution that benefits most people and reduces conflict.

Libertarians are good, but they don’t stop Nazis or build roads. ~ Jonathan Caras, cofounder of Glide.me When a Wall Street Journal op-ed discounting the role of government innovation went viral, Google executive and Internet “godfather” Vint Cerf went livid, accusing the author of blatantly misreading history. “The U.S. government, including [military agencies] ARPA, NSF, DOE, NASA, among others, absolutely facilitated, underwrote, and pioneered the development of the Internet,” he fumed. “The private sector engaged around 12 years into the program (about 1984–85) and was very much involved in powering the spread of the system. But none of this would have happened without [the government’s] research support.” Many founders love some big government programs. They are not your run-of-the-mill libertarians. Many Founders Are Optimists From the horses’ mouths: “I am an optimist. I think you need to be, to be an entrepreneur.” ~ Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg “I’m maybe the most optimistic person I know. I mean, I’m incredibly optimistic. I’m optimistic arguably to a fault, especially in terms of new ideas.” ~ Netscape founder and investor Marc Andreessen “What makes Silicon Valley special? Eternal optimism of the innovative mind.” ~ Tech blogger Om Malik

“I’m a pathologically optimistic person.” ~ Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales Calling oneself an optimist is more than just fluffy rhetoric; it’s founded on two core philosophical assumptions about the world: 1) Change will nearly always make things better

2) There’s no inherent conflict between major groups in society (for example: workers vs. corporations, citizens vs. government, or America vs. other nations). Founders’ breed of optimism or idealism is rooted in a belief that most of humanity have the same goals–and anytime we think we’ve found a good solution toward those goals, there’s always a better solution worth exploring. Change, over the long run, is nearly always good in the mind of the typical Silicon Valley founder. To disrupt simply means to shed imperfection, exposing ever more perfect solutions beneath. Founders Believe All Problems Are Information Problems It’s the hacker ethic that a lot of problems in the world are information inefficiencies. ~ Facebook’s founding president, Sean Parker Founders believe that the solution to nearly every problem is more innovation, conversation, or education. That is, they believe that all problems are information problems. In my opinion, if everyone had a perfect education, I believe there is no problem that could not be solved. ~ Alex Wood, cofounder of Waggle.com Founders build information products because they seem to believe that transparency is a panacea. For instance, founders believe that we should prioritize sharing information at the expense of individual privacy, and believe dialogue alone (understanding the other side) can solve disputes between military enemies.

To measure faith in information, I asked two questions: 1) “Some people believe we must choose between saving lives and keeping sensitive health information private. If this conflict ends up happening, and we must choose, do you value privacy or saving lives more?” (For background on this controversy, more here).

2) “How often do you believe that military enemies can resolve their differences through dialogue alone?” (If a respondent answered “rarely,” I took it to mean that they don’t put much stock in the idea that conflict is just a matter of failing to understand the other side.) As an example of transparency as an ideology, here’s tech investor Tim Chang explaining why he thinks virtual reality technology can solve centuries-old religious strife and social inequality: One way that you could potentially solve against wars and poverty and all these things is if a billionaire could live a day in a life of a homeless person. . . . Don’t you think he or she might have more empathy for what that person’s situation is like? If you know that an Israeli and someone from Palestine were to swap their day in each other’s lives through this kind of technology, it would create more room for common ground discussion. There’s no doubt founders want to make money. But they believe it’s profitable to solve endemic issues through transparency. Hence, I describe them as idealists. Founders Are More Likely Than The Public To Believe In Interdependence We are an interdependent society — one’s obesity and/or diabetes affects how much I pay for health care. ~ Andrew Fischer, founder of Choozle Founders often criticize a “zero-sum” view of the world. “Most economic fallacies derive from assuming there is a fixed pie, that one party can gain only at the expense of another,” tweeted Google chairman Eric Schmidt, quoting economist Milton Friedman. At the same time, 49% of founders believe that nearly everything people do–even what someone eats for breakfast–makes a significant impact on other people’s lives (versus 20% of libertarians). Though many founders reject an atomistic view of society, Democrats (60%) are even more likely than founders to believe in this type of interdependence.

For founders, this faith is more of an organizational strategy than a moral code. Founders Are More Collectivist Than Libertarians In my questionnaire, I asked respondents if they think everything we do affects other people, justifying government intervention in personal decisions. Most founders agreed. “I feel [government] ‘encouraging’ or even incentivizing positive behaviors is supportive, and thinking personal decisions in health don’t affect others is myopic,” wrote one founder who responded to my survey. My favorite example of Silicon Valley’s collectivist tendencies is, as I mentioned earlier, when Senator Rand Paul embarrassed himself during a campaign event. Expecting the applause he normally gets when he asks, “Who’s a part of the leave-me-alone coalition?” — and only three people clapped (though the crowd did go wild for his anti-spying stance). Founders Are More Likely Than The Public To Believe Citizens Are The Source Of Solutions Examples of this ideology in action are parent-run charter schools, high-skilled immigrant entrepreneurs, tax credits for homeowners experimenting with alternative energy, and community carpools powered by Uber. If citizens are the source of unforeseeable solutions, then it is the government’s job to invest in everyone’s intelligent contributions. Steve Jobs used to get a tear in his eye when I would say ‘What motivates you?’ . . . [Jobs responded] ‘Just letting each person have creative tools to fulfill his or her potential. That’s what we’re trying to do here.’ ~ Steve Jobs’s biographer, Walter Isaacson “A united, educated, and inspired society has limitless capabilities,” wrote one founder who took my survey. In my survey, founders were more likely (24%) than the public (11%) to believe that reducing the number of uninformed and inactive citizens in society can have a positive impact on society.

Founders Don’t Believe In Equality Of Outcome, But Equality Of Opportunity Founders see mediocre economic growth as a bigger problem for broad prosperity than discrepancies in wealth (a belief system that, admittedly, benefits a wealthier class). “I believe if we have 4% a year of GDP growth, all these problems would get solved,” Paypal cofounder Peter Thiel once said. I disagree massively with the notion that financial inequality is inherently bad. If you’ve ever spent time in third-world countries, you know what absolute destitution looks like. . . . Financial inequality is not our problem, it’s lack of education regarding management of resources. Alleviating poverty is a great goal; removing the rewards of hard work (i.e., ‘reducing financial inequality’) is a separate and terrible goal. ~ Ashley Parkes, founder of Aloncii.com Founders’ honest beliefs about equality are hard to extract. They often skirt the issue by talking about equality of opportunity instead of equality of outcome. But equality of opportunity is not some social contract ethic about what people “deserve” to earn if they’re successful; it’s about maximizing people’s contribution to society. So I asked them a more difficult question: Is meritocracy naturally unequal? In a perfect meritocracy, one in which income is distributed exactly in proportion to one’s contribution to society and everyone has an equal shot at being successful, what would the economy look like? One hundred percent of the smaller sample of founders to whom I presented this question said they believe that a truly meritocratic economy would be “mostly” or “somewhat” unequal. This is a key distinction: Opportunity is about maximizing people’s potential, which founders tend to believe is highly unequal. Founders may value citizen contributions to society, but they don’t think all citizens have the potential to contribute equally. When asked what percent of national income the top 10% would hold in such a scenario, a majority (67%) of founders believed that the richest individuals would control 50% or more of total income, while only 31% of the public believes such an outcome would occur in a meritocratic society. Founders Want The Government To Be Run Like A Business The smartest people are outside government ~ Todd Park, President Obama’s senior technology adviser “If [government organizations] were run in more of a private market environment like startups, they could have better ROI and deliver better service for all. Competition is a healthy way to encourage that,” wrote one founder who responded to my survey. Founders prefer competition among public services. This helps explain why tech elites, including Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have given hundreds of millions of dollars to charter schools.

“I believe in the elimination of borders and free commerce as a route to peace. Barriers necessarily imply violence,” said Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales. Final Thoughts Is “belief in information” a new ideology? Definitely not. Belief in wisdom is a very old, somewhat forgotten ideology made famous by the ancient Greeks, European Renaissance philosophers, and American Jeffersonians. There is only one good, knowledge, and one evil, ignorance. ~ Socrates About 1,500 years after the Athenians, the patrons of the French Revolution replaced Christian churches with monuments of Reason. (Below is a depiction of the ‘Temple of Reason‘.) This was during the “Enlightenment Era,” one of the few times in history when the belief in Reason (big “R”) was the reigning ideology. Temple of Reason About a century later, Thomas Jefferson would propose an unorthodox idea , a universal education system premised on the belief that it would alleviate partisanship, extremism, and indifference. “If the legislature would add to that a perpetual tax of a cent a head on the population of the state it would set agoing at once, and forever maintain, a system of primary or ward schools, and a university where it might be taught, in its highest degree, every branch of science useful in our time and country; and it would rescue us from the tax of Toryism, fanaticism and indifferentism to their own state.” Jefferson wrote. This kind of info-topianism is an old belief system. It was super popular in the European Renaissance, but it never really crossed the Atlantic in sufficient numbers to create an entire political movement — until now. Join me here next week as I look at how Silicon Valley is overhauling the Democratic party. In the meantime, be sure to sign up for my newsletter.

