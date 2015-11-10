Can A Tax On Air Travel Offset The Massive Amount Of Extra Carbon Rich People Use?

When a jet-setting environmentalist like Al Gore sets foot on an airplane, some people act like it’s some big gotcha moment that he’s never considered. They can take comfort in what they label as hypocrisy and give themselves a convenient reason to discard the urgency of his climate message.

Still, they have a point. Usually, the richer you are, the more you get on airplanes. And the bigger your carbon footprint. But what if everyone who got on a plane would have to pay a token for their guilt?

That’s a new proposal from Thomas Piketty–the economist who rose to fame with his treatise on global income inequality, Capital in the 21st Century.

Climate change is going to cause major physical, social, and economic damages globally: One major sticking point at December’s international climate talks in Paris will be which nations pay and how much. Most agree that rich industrialized countries that have caused most global warming to date should finance “adaptation” measures in poor countries that have not reaped the same benefits from a century of profligate fossil fuel burning.

Yevhen Vitte via Shutterstock

But it’s individuals who are the ones burning carbon–countries are just a rough approximation. A family living below the poverty line in the United States may have less responsibility for climate change than a business magnate in India. And the biggest rise in greenhouse gas emissions in the last 15 years has come from the growing upper and middle classes in the developing world. Like income inequality, global carbon emission “inequality” has decreased in recent times. But within countries, it has been on the rise, writes Piketty, in a new paper written with colleague Lucas Chancel.

Today, globally, emissions are “highly concentrated” at the top, they find–the top 10% of people around the world contribute to 45% of total emissions. But while the “top” is very often people from the U.S. or Europe, it’s not always. The richest 1% in Saudi Arabia are among the world’s top emitters. But the richest 1% in Tanzania (a very poor country) and middle-income Chinese also emit more than low-income French or Germans. Overall, the top 10% global tier are from all continents–and one in three from emerging economies.

The economists call for policy to match the “new geography of global emitters.” It is “crucial to focus on high individual emitters rather than high-emitting countries” in deciding who finances climate adaptation efforts to the tune of the required 150 billion Euros a year, they say.